The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2023 in Davenport, IA
