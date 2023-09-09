The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2023 in Davenport, IA
