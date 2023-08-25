A temperature of 100 degrees at the Quad Cities International Airport on Thursday tied a record for the date that was set back in 1936, according to the National Weather Service.

The year 1936 was also part of the Dust Bowl, a severe drought in the southwestern Great Plains region of the United States.

The temperature hit the record mark at 2:27 p.m. However, compared to Wednesday, dew point temperatures were slightly lower on Thursday by several degrees, making the triple-digit temperature feel somewhat less oppressive, NWS Meteorologist Tim Gross said.

Still, the heat index when the air temperature was at 100 degrees was in the range of 113-116 degrees.

Gross said the dew point temperature during the early morning Thursday reached 77 degrees, but had dropped to 74 degrees by 5 p.m.

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels.

The last time the Quad-City region saw a temperature in the triple digits was on July 25, 2012, which hit 102 degrees. That same month, the temperature hit 100 or above four other times. On July 6, the temperature reached 100 degrees, while the next day the temperature got up to 104 degrees. On July 18 it hit 100 again and then on July 23 the thermometer made it to 103 degrees.

A pleasant change in the weather is coming, though.

Friday’s high is expected to reach about 91 degrees.

Gross said a frontal boundary expected to pass through late Thursday into Friday morning is expected to stall just south of the Quad-Cities. Sometime during the afternoon hours until about 9 p.m. there will be a 30% to 40% chance of rain, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms.

The overnight low Friday into Saturday is expected to dip to the upper 60s.

It will be a good weekend to be outside, Gross added.

The high temperature Saturday is expected to be about 82 degrees under sunny skies, while Sunday’s high is expected to reach only 79 degrees. The overnight lows both days are expected to be in the upper 50s.