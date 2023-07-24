Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s this week as the Quad-City Times Bix 7 approaches, but just how far into the 90s is still a big question.

“Our confidence is high that we’ll see above normal temperatures, and that many areas will see high temperatures into the 90s,” Meteorologist Mike McClure of the National Weather Service said early Sunday morning. “Our normal high this time of year is 86 degrees."

The extent of the heat will depend on cloud cover and rain amounts, he said.

“We’re seeing more evidence that we may be closer to the storm track this week, and we have chances for clouds and storms periodically over the next seven days,” McClure said. “It’s possible that the closer we are to the storm track the more chances we’ll have for clouds and storms and that will dictate how warm it gets.”

Monday will basically be the start of the warming trend, he said. As of Sunday morning, Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 89 degrees with a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms during the day, with storm chances increasing to 50% to 60% late Monday into Tuesday morning. The overnight low Monday into Tuesday is expected to be 68 degrees.

Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 93 degrees under sunny skies with an overnight low of 71. Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 94 under sunny skies with an overnight low into Thursday of 75.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny and hot with a high of 96 degrees, but a 30% chance of storms during the nighttime hours and a low of 75.

Friday’s forecast mirrors Thursday’s with a high of 96 and a 30% chance of storms during the nighttime hours.

As of Sunday morning, the forecast for Bix Saturday calls for sunny skies and a high of 92 degrees.

McClure said one of the wildcards in the forecast will be the dew point temperatures. It will feel thick as dew points are expected to be in the middle to upper 60s most of the week. If the dew points make it into the 70s that could push heat indices above 100 degrees.

“We’re heading into the dog days of summer, so this is not unusual or unprecedented,” McClure said.

Storm chances will affect day to day forecasts, he said.

Rains received recently over the Quad-City region in particular and the Midwest in general did make minor improvements in the drought in both Iowa and Illinois, McClure said.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, in the Iowa Quad-Cities, all of Scott County and portions of Clinton and Jackson counties improved from moderate drought to abnormally dry. Large sections on eastern and western Iowa improved from severe drought to moderate drought.

In the Illinois Quad-Cities, Rock Island, Mercer, Henry, and Whiteside counties all improved, with Rock Island and Mercer counties improving from severe drought to moderate drought, with the northern part of Rock Island County improving to abnormally dry.

Henry and Whiteside counties improved from severe drought to mostly abnormally dry.

McClure said what the area could use is a good steady, soaking rain for two or three days that could work its way into the ground instead of running off.

