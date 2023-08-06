Heavy rains expected Sunday night put the Quad-Cities under a flood watch by the National Weather Service until Monday morning.

Muscatine County and western parts of Scott and Rock Island counties are expected to receive 2-3 inches of rain with Sunday's storms.

Rain at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour could cause some flash flooding in areas that already received precipitation Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected to continue into Monday, mostly before noon, in the Quad-Cities region. The flood watch expires at 7 a.m. Monday. Monday afternoon is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 76.

The highest threat for severe storms, however, is in southeastern Iowa and central western Illinois, south of the Quad-Cities.

As much of eastern Iowa has been under drought conditions, the National Weather Service said the precipitation will bring needed rain to its forecast area. Rain in the past 30 days before Aug. 4 has been 75% less than normal, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Aug. 3, the last drought monitor update, most of Scott County was "abnormally dry." Most of Rock Island County fell into a "moderate drought" category.

After Monday, temperatures are expected stay modest, the highs each day keeping below the mid-80s. The forecast includes sunny skies Tuesday with a high in the low 80s.

The next chance of rain doesn't come until Wednesday, when the National Weather Service forecasts a 60% chance of rain mostly between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Next weekend is expected to bring sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees.

The National Weather Service's monthly outlook for August puts the Quad Cities right on the edge of the area leaning towards above average precipitation amounts and with equal chances of above or below average temperatures.

