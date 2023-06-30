After recent rains, Scott County lifted its burn ban Friday morning.

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency announced it had lifted the ban on open burns as "the danger to life and property in Scott County, Iowa, has been reduced enough to remove the Countywide Burn Ban."

The lifted ban, which was requested June 2, comes ahead of July 4 festivities. See the state fire marshal's website for fireworks safety tips.

Cities on the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities limit the use of fireworks to just a few hours on July 3 and 4. Davenport limits firework discharge to between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on those days. Bettendorf's hours are 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On Tuesday, Scott County was in a "moderate drought" according to the most recent update to the National Weather Service's drought monitor. That designation means there's some damage to crops and fire risk is high.

Thunderstorms showered the Quad Cities area on Thursday and Friday, with the Community Collaborative Rain, Hal and Snow Network reporting one spot in Davenport having received 1.49 inches of rain between 5 a.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday. Other amounts in the area were around 1 inch.

Parts of northeast and southeast Iowa as well as western Illinois as of June 27 were under "severe drought," which is categorized by damage to crop and very high fire risk.

Four counties in Iowa still have burn bans, including Clinton and Cedar counties, according to the state fire marshal's website.

