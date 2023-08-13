The Quad-Cities can expect spurts of rain and possible storms this week before temperatures start to rise, the National Weather Service predicts.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has upgraded portions of far eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois into a Marginal, or level 1 out of 5, risk for severe weather from roughly 6 to 11 a.m. on Monday.

While Monday's weather threat levels are low, the SPC issued an alert Sunday afternoon due to the potential for the environment to create short-lived, spin-up tornadoes.

Aside from rain and possible storms — which could linger until midnight — Monday's temperature is expected to reach the low 70s.

NWS Meteorologist Brian Pierce expects things to quiet down mid-week, though another stormfront could roll through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

"That might give us a little bit of rain," Pierce said Sunday evening. "But, most of the week is going to be quiet … Late next week and into next weekend, we're going to start warming up significantly."

Temperatures could reach 90 to 95 degrees heading into next week, he said, with potential humidity arriving the week of Aug. 21.

In the meantime, Tuesday is expected to bring sunny, clear skies and highs in the mid-70s. These conditions will extend to Wednesday, with highs around 80.

By Wednesday evening, clouds are forecast to roll in and drop temperatures to the mid-60s, before sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s return Thursday.