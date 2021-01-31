Weber Auto Group's new store is off to a fast start in Silvis

Things are off to a fast start at the Weber Auto Group in Silvis. It not only has a new showroom/service center/body shop to go with its lot of more than 250 pre-owned cars, but it also has lots of customers coming in to check out the new digs.
“Everything is going great,” said owner Brian Weber, who not only owns but runs the Weber Auto Group at 205 1st Ave. in Silvis. “It’s been excellent.”
The facility opened Jan. 4, and Weber is amazed at all the old and new customers who keep stopping in. Customer demand was one of the reasons for the expansion, which includes a 26,000-square-foot, $2 million building that has 25 bays, 12 each for service and body work, a lounge for customers, a new showroom and office space.
The east end is all body shop with five employees and a manager; the west is all service with eight technicians plus the showroom.
“We are on budget. The great thing is we got everything done in a year,” Weber said. “A lot of people thought we couldn’t build something like that in a year, but we got it all done.”
Weber, 34, originally from Mediapolis, Iowa, has had his business on the corner of Route 84 and 1st Avenue in Silvis for eight years. He first spotted the property while working at an East Moline dealership and going to lunch in the area. He came to town as a 19-year-old and learned the business. But he kept thinking new cars depreciate so much the minute they are driven off the lot, he could make better deals for people with pre-owned vehicles. So he opened up the lot about eight years ago.
They like the service at Weber’s, too. Weber credits trust built up over time.
People apparently agree.
“We got a lot of people that had to wait two to three weeks to get something done,” Weber said. “Purely demand is why we built the place. Now they get in and out in a couple of days rather than having to wait for us because we had to do service because we are so backed up.”
Over time, Weber has acquired 17 parcels of property in the area. He praises the city of Silvis as being good to work with. To be sure, he has benefited from some business development agreements via tax increment financing. But he is quick to point out he has cleaned up some property, torn down some abandoned houses and cleaned up a junky car lot, too.
City Administrator Jim Grafton estimates the new business might bring Silvis $70,000 to $100,000 in new sales tax this year.
“The Weber Project was much bigger than what we originally thought it would be,” Grafton said. “They really changed the entrance to our city to be quite appealing and really impressive. We are thrilled that they invested in our community, and it really is a beautiful sight.”
From the strong royal blue that jets out at the middle front of the building to the interior with its epoxy floors, inviting lounge and many offices, it looks like something a new-car dealership might have. But it won’t be one with Brian Weber.
Service is obviously a key to him. He’s clearly proud of Weber’s reputation with front-end alignment, the 52-point inspection all pre-owned cars go through, and he estimates 99% of the pre-owned cars get new tires before they are sold. In his eight years, he says the Weber Auto Group has sold over 5,000 cars.
“We just have so many previous customers that want to get service with us, and I was trying to get my own cars ready.
“When you do all of that it takes a lot of manpower,” he said. “All of a sudden you’ve got a lot of customers that want you to do a lot of work because they trust you.”
So he built the mammoth service center/body shop/showroom for a pre-owned car business.
He loves the location, too, noting it’s busy and brings people from Geneseo, Colona and Port Byron, as well as Rock Island, East Moline and Davenport. “50% of our customers are from Iowa,” he said.
And it’s doing well already. Weber can’t wait to see what summer and spring brings, especially if the COVID-19 crisis is nearing an end.
“I am really excited to see what it’s going to look like,” he said. “Because it’s good right now, it has to be awesome in the near future.”