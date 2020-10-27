Webinar explains help for water quality projects

Anyone interested in getting financial help to improve water quality on their property can attend an online grant programs webinar from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5

The webinar is being offered by the Partners of Scott County Watersheds in partnership with the Nutrient Research Center of Iowa State University, Ames.

The webinar will focus on the numerous grant funding and cost-share programs that are available for water quality improvement, conservation, and flood reduction projects in Iowa and Illinois.

It will feature presentations from local, state, and federal organizations outlining the details of their respective programs for homeowners, business owners, farmers, and anyone else interested in improving water quality on their property.

Speakers from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Iowa Economics Development Authority, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS), Iowa Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the cities of Davenport and Rock Island, and the Rock Island Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will share information about their programs.