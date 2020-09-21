Webinar looks at food waste in the Quad-Cities

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Quad-Cities’ Food Rescue Partnership is turning its biennial workshop into a series of live webinars that will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

Established in 2013, the partnership is a community-led coalition dedicated to eliminating food waste by promoting food rescue for its best possible use. So far, the partnership has diverted over 53,455 pounds of food from the landfill by connecting professional food establishments and one-time event coordinators with nonprofit hunger-relief agencies or compost operations.

The webinar series will focus on current food rescue efforts, as well as how professional food establishments and retail food stores, event centers, caterers and chefs can add food rescue efforts into their operations.

A new feature of the workshop will be the announcement of the first-ever Food Rescue Warrior and Member of the Year.

Nominations are currently being accepted.

"In the U.S., we throw away 40% of our food, according to the National Resources Defense Council, while 9.2% of people in Scott County and 11.2% people in Rock Island County are food insecure according to Feeding America,” Christina McDonough, partnership chair, said in a news release.

For more information about how to log into the webinars or to make nominations for the rescue warrior and member of the year, visit foodrescueqc.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.