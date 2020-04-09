Webinar scheduled for Quad-City business owners

A free Crisis Marketing Webinar, "Strategies for Quad-City Business Owners," will be offered Monday, April 13. Times will be 9-9:45 a.m. or 3:30-4:15 p.m.
Presented by Amplified Digital in conjunction with the Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch-Argus, Lillie Johnson will be special guest speaker.
The webinar will discuss how businesses in the Quad-Cities can effectively market in this time of crisis. Participants will learn valuable tips on how to communicate with customers and non-customers alike, along with guidance on what to say and how to craft appropriate marketing messages. In addition, this free 45-minute webinar will give you access to an essential communication tool kit to use during this challenging period.
To participate, contact lillie.johnson@lee.net to receive the link to join the webinar.
