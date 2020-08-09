Wedding at Blue Grass Drive-In: An instant classic

BLUE GRASS, Iowa - Hannah Barney and Alex Durbin earned vehicle honks and hollers of appreciation Saturday night when they starred in one of the most romantic productions ever shown at the Blue Grass Drive-In.
The couple, both 29, of Davenport, originally decided to get married at the Renwick Mansion in Davenport. But they had to move the location to accommodate social distancing and safety practices, Barney said earlier.
The plot
The two longtime movie buffs figured the Blue Grass Drive-In would be perfect. The result was like something you might see in a ... well, you know.
Guests, arriving long before the ceremony, which took place after 8 p.m. when the sun went down, sat in vehicles, in chairs near their vehicles, or strolled around to enjoy the gorgeous evening, with food served from Lopiez and La Flama food trucks. Kids played in the swings and romped around the area while CJ Busch carefully directed parking to ensure social distancing.
Each guest received a mask with the imprint #itsabouttogodurbin
“We’re enforcing all the safety guidelines,” he said. “It’s as perfect as it’s going to get for 2020.”
Theater owner Randy Lorenz kept busy helping guests, his staff and everyone else involved in the wedding.
The challenge, he said, was coordinating different pieces of the ceremony.
The sun continued to set until guests in their cars and trucks tuned into 101.1 FM, where they heard live tributes from loved ones for the bride and groom while images of the couple, family and friends were projected onto a movie screen.
The technology didn’t always cooperate, but well-wishers saw images of the wedding party, the couple and heard much of the ceremony.
Among the guests was Bettina Diaz, of LeClaire. “I’ve known Hannah since she was in high school. I think this is very unique,” she said. “It tells all of us the power that we have to adapt and continue living in a positive way even though we have something terrible (COVID-19) going on.”
Flashback sequence
The couple met at Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, where Barney is marketing coordinator (Durbin now works at Ryan & Associates.)
“Our jobs didn't have anything to do with each other but we were cubicle neighbors,” she said.
One Friday night, Durbin messaged her for recommendations on bars and restaurants in the Quad-Cities. He wanted to show his brother around.
She gave him some suggestions before she headed into an action movie with her dad.
Durbin and Barney began to message back and forth until Durbin asked her out. They had dinner at Lunardi’s, which is where he eventually proposed.
Wedding officiant Nancy Phelps met Barney at a yoga retreat.
“The next time I met her she was with her mom to interview me to be the officiant at her wedding.” Durbin had not proposed yet.
Phelps did remote pre-wedding counseling with the couple. The assessment showed they are opposites on the personality dynamic wheel, she said, and they are “polar opposites when it comes to pace.”
Flash forward
Durbin, who sang to his new wife about growing old together, drew honks and applause from the crowd.
Afterward, of course, guests stayed to watch movies, including “Sonic the Hedgehog” - the couple, not coincidentally, has a pet hedgehog - and “Jumanji: The Next Level.”
As for their differences, the newlyweds often like different movies, Barney said. At home, while they enjoy a popcorn machine presented by the drive-in, they have a solution: “We have side-by-side flat screens.”
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-082
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-085
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-090
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-133
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-136
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-123
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-128
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-106
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-109
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-125
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-113
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-045
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-048
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-144
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-142
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-027
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-042
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-034
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-040
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-015
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-032
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-011
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-019
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-021
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-007
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-093
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-139
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-146
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-064
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-067
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-059
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-077
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-154
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-054
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-052
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-049
080920-qc-nws-bluegrass-075
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.