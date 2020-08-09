Wedding at Blue Grass Drive-In: An instant classic

“Our jobs didn't have anything to do with each other but we were cubicle neighbors,” she said.

One Friday night, Durbin messaged her for recommendations on bars and restaurants in the Quad-Cities. He wanted to show his brother around.

She gave him some suggestions before she headed into an action movie with her dad.

Durbin and Barney began to message back and forth until Durbin asked her out. They had dinner at Lunardi’s, which is where he eventually proposed.

Wedding officiant Nancy Phelps met Barney at a yoga retreat.

“The next time I met her she was with her mom to interview me to be the officiant at her wedding.” Durbin had not proposed yet.

Phelps did remote pre-wedding counseling with the couple. The assessment showed they are opposites on the personality dynamic wheel, she said, and they are “polar opposites when it comes to pace.”

Flash forward

Durbin, who sang to his new wife about growing old together, drew honks and applause from the crowd.