Wednesday could break all-time high temp record

Quad-Citians are advised to secure their inflatable holiday decorations or move them inside by Wednesday afternoon.
Record-high temperatures and gusty winds will make for a warm and windy Wednesday.
"It could be the warmest day of all time for December," National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Philip said Tuesday. "The highest temperature for the month was 71, set on December 4 of 2011, and we could exceed that.
"The highest temperature recorded in Moline for December 15 was 57 in 2011. We should shatter that one with a forecast high of 70."
But it may not feel quite that warm.
The high-wind watch that was in effect for the Quad-Cities on Tuesday for Wednesday is likely to be upgraded to a warning, Philip said, for portions of the area.
A strong low-pressure system is likely to produce strong, gusty winds, he said, with daytime gusts of 25 to 35 mph. As a front approaches in the evening, shifting winds are expected from the southwest.
Between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday, wind gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph, Philip said.
"Any loose objects outside; bring them in or secure them," he said. "We can see these gusts in the spring and earlier fall as the weather pattern changes. It is a little unusual for it to be occurring in mid-December.