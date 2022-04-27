 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday evening fire damages Moline home

A home in Moline was damaged after a Wednesday evening fire.

Firefighters were called at around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 2300 block of 28th Street for a reported structure fire. 

The home sustained smoke and water damage throughout, according to fire officials. No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

