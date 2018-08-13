Rock Island's 5th Ward Alderman, Dylan Parker, believes people become more powerful when they know how to hold their local governments accountable.
To empower members of the public to do that, Parker helped organize a Citizen Watchdog Training session through the Better Government Association.
The free training -- open to all members of the public, no matter where they live --will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island.
The training will inform residents on how counties and cities and other public bodies must comply with the Open Meetings Act, and it will train them how to file Freedom of Information Act requests.
"As an individual, I believe in open and transparent government, and holding those accountable," Parker said. "When I found this information from the BGA, I emailed them. I noticed they do these watchdog trainings around the state. You can just walk right in and learn how to hold our local governments accountable."
The BGA is Illinois' only non-partisan watchdog group and nonprofit news organization. Its mission is to work toward "transparency, efficiency and accountability in government across Illinois," according to its website, www.bettergov.org.
Parker speaks from experience: Before he became an elected city official, he felt the frustration of not knowing how to get information and answers from city council members.
"What got me passionate about (the Open Meetings Act) locally was when the previous Rock Island City Council was considering selling the Hauberg Center," Parker said, speaking of the historic home at 1300 24th St. City officials in February 2016 ultimately decided not to sell the home that was bequeathed to the city by the Hauberg family in 1957.
"I was a citizen then, so I had no formal education on the city's (Open Meetings Act) requirement or their obligations to my Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests," Parker said. "It would have been beneficial had I understood the city's obligation. It helped me understand the city's responsibility to transparency."
Parker said transparency in government was one of the factors that inspired him to run for city council.
"Now that I'm on the city council, I do my best to honor FOIA requests," he said. "When we go into closed session, we've changed some things to better comply with the Open Meetings Act. If you ask anybody on council, we are always considering if there are better ways to follow OMA to the best of our abilities."
Parker said when more members of the community understand the rules of transparency, the process of government works better.
"Why have just one person trying to hold everybody accountable when you can have the entire community?" he said. "It's very important that people understand this stuff.
"I'm frustrated when hearing citizens say they can't affect anything. There are so many tools at the disposal of the regular citizen. If they have an understanding of using the tools, they can do some powerful stuff.
"Having citizens understand the requirements grows more people to participate in the process. The next thing you know, this becomes a very involved and passionate person helping us grow the city."