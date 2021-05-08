Week in COVID-19 brings more infections in younger people, walk-in vaccination clinics

Tuesday, May 4

During Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing UnityPoint Health-Trinity Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toyosi Olutade confirmed recent trends showing younger people throughout the Quad-Cities are contracting the virus.

"The average age of COVID patients in our hospitals has fallen to right around 40," Olutade said. "That is much, much younger than the age of patients we saw all through last year.

"The death rate is down — perhaps because our patients are younger, and certainly because we know more about treatment than we did last year. But we are seeing even young people have serious problems with the long-term effects of getting sick."

Olutade explained COVID-19 often damages lung tissue. It can take weeks, or even months, for patients' lungs to heal. Even younger COVID-19 patients can struggle with long-term lung damage.

Olutade stressed the need for younger men and women and teenagers to get vaccinated. And he said he is "excited" at the news the use of the Pfizer vaccine is poised to be approved for use in adolescents ages 12 through 15.