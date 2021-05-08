Week in COVID-19 brings more infections in younger people, walk-in vaccination clinics

The end of the COVID-19 reporting week brought news of just over 100 new COVID-19 cases in the Q-C - and three-straight days of virus-related deaths.
Three of the week's COVID-19 victims were Rock Island County residents - and two of those three victims were in their 40s.
The Rock Island County reported 50 new cases Friday, increasing the total number of cases identified since the start of the pandemic to 14,652.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 57 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County Friday, increasing the county's total cases to the Scott County 21,246 since March 2020.
While the number of people throughout the Q-C hospitalized with COVID-19 fluctuated throughout the week, the seven-day positivity rate at both of the area's largest private providers remained high.
Genesis Health System reported 31 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19 and the health system's COVID-19 seven-day test positivity rate was 9.14%.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 23 COVID-19 patients, including 11 patients in ICU beds. Trinity's seven-day positivity rate was 15.13%.
Friday, May 7
Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken announced Wednesday that the Quad Cities River Bandits will offer a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, May 8 at Modern Woodmen Park.
Croken, who is also a member of the baseball team's ownership group, said the River Bandits have partnered with the Scott County Health Department to offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 years of age and older.
No appointments are necessary.
All those receiving a vaccination at the Modern Woodmen Park clinic will also receive a voucher for one free general admission ticket to any River Bandits home game, Croken said.
Thursday, May 6
For the second time in as many days, a Rock Island County resident in his 40s died of complications of COVID-19. A woman in her 40s died Wednesday of causes directly linked to the virus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health also announced the COVID-19-related death of a Scott County resident.
The deaths came just days after local public officials and doctors warned the virus is hitting a much younger population — and in some cases, hitting younger people very hard.
The COVID-19 death toll in Rock Island County was 315 by Thursday and total of 240 deaths in Scott County were linked to the virus.
Wednesday, May 5
One day after UnityPoint Health-Trinity Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toyosi Olutade warned hospitals in the Quad-Cities area are seeing increasingly younger COVID-19 patients, the Rock Island County Health Department reported Wednesday the death of a women in her 40s who had been hospitalized.
Tuesday, May 4
During Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing UnityPoint Health-Trinity Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toyosi Olutade confirmed recent trends showing younger people throughout the Quad-Cities are contracting the virus.
"The average age of COVID patients in our hospitals has fallen to right around 40," Olutade said. "That is much, much younger than the age of patients we saw all through last year.
"The death rate is down — perhaps because our patients are younger, and certainly because we know more about treatment than we did last year. But we are seeing even young people have serious problems with the long-term effects of getting sick."
Olutade explained COVID-19 often damages lung tissue. It can take weeks, or even months, for patients' lungs to heal. Even younger COVID-19 patients can struggle with long-term lung damage.
Olutade stressed the need for younger men and women and teenagers to get vaccinated. And he said he is "excited" at the news the use of the Pfizer vaccine is poised to be approved for use in adolescents ages 12 through 15.
"This will help us better control the spread of infections," Olutade said. "We know adolescents play a big role in the spread of COVID, and vaccinations will help prevent some of that spread.
"The longer we have this infection around, the more likely it is we will see more variations of virus. And that will make it harder to fight the virus."
Monday, May 3
Braced by news scientists and health officials believe not enough residents of the United States will get the COVID-19 vaccine to reach any semblance of herd immunity, the Quad-Cities' health departments are ramping up vaccination awareness and availability.
The Rock Island County Health Department will accept walk-in clients 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday at the Camden Centre mass vaccination clinic, 2701 1st St. E., Milan, during all open hours.
The site is closed Sunday and Monday.
Last month Genesis Health System announced its COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former Dick's Sporting Goods at 5250 Elmore Avenue in Davenport started walk-in hours from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
Walgreens and Hy-Vee will help walk-in clients as long as the vaccine is available. And Tuesday, Walmart and Sam’s Club announced COVID-19 vaccines are now available to walk-in customers and associates in more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide - including Illinois and Iowa.