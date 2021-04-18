Week in COVID-19 sees a pause in Johnson & Johnson, increased infections among younger people

Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz noted the clotting occurred in the brain. As of late Tuesday, one person died and another was in critical condition.

Katz said no incidents were reported in Scott County or Iowa and added it was not clear if anyone in Illinois experienced the possible adverse reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Katz stressed there were, so far, six cases in the country — where roughly 7 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered. He said the pause in administering the vaccine could be as short as a few days or as long as a few weeks.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, of the 38,534 fully vaccinated Scott County residents, 3,270 received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson product. Of those doses, Scott County Health Department Interim Director Amy Thoreson estimated fewer than 1,000 were administered by the health department.

The Illinois Department of Public Health does not provide county-level numbers on the types of vaccines administered by county and Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig estimated the health department dispensed "less than 1,000 doses" of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.