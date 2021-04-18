Week in COVID-19 sees a pause in Johnson & Johnson, increased infections among younger people

The week in COVID-19 started with news the administration of one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was put on pause as health officials from around the country investigated links the vaccine may have to a number of blood clots in people who received it since its release.
Locally, the week brought peaks and valleys in the number of people hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus and a trend of increasing infections among younger people.
Friday, April 16
Watching local COVID-19 hospitalization numbers peak and valley this week gave observers whiplash.
Just take the number of COVID-19 patients reported at Genesis Health System over the course of the past four days. The hospital system reported 40 patients with severe symptoms of the virus Friday.
That report came after Genesis said Wednesday an unspecified number of discharges lowered the patient count to 32. On Tuesday, Genesis reported 48 COVID-19 patients.
Patient number ping-pong could be found in Rock Island County, where health officials said Friday 17 county residents were hospitalized with the virus. The Rock Island County Health Department reported 16 patients hospitalized in the county with the virus Thursday. That was a drop of five patients over the course of 24 hours. The Rock Island County Health Department reported 25 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity did not report COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday, but for three days the hospital system did show falling patients counts.
Trinity reported 24 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms Thursday, down from 28 Wednesday and 32 Tuesday.
Thursday, April 15
A look at the age demographic behind Thursday's COVID-19 case count illustrates a trend that has spurred repeated warnings from local health officials. Of the 31 new cases reported Thursday in Rock Island County, 25 were people between the ages of 13 and 59. That's 80.6% of the cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 76 new COVID-19 cases Thursday in Scott County, bringing the total to 20,289.
The Iowa Department of Public Health also provided some detailed demographic information about the age of Scott County residents testing positive for COVID-19 over the course of the past seven days.
The 18-to-29 age group leads the county, accounting for 22% of infections over the past seven days. The 30-to-39 age groups is next, accounting for 20% of all new cases in the same time frame.
In Scott County, those between the ages of 18 and 59 account for 60% of all new COVID-19 cases over the course of the past seven days.
Wednesday, April 14
Traffic at the Camden Centre in Milan was light Wednesday, one day after the CDC declared a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The vaccine could be tied to six known blood-clotting incidents.
Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill said she was certain the CDC's announcement and Wednesday's lack of patients were not related.
"I think people understand it was six people and 6.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been administered," Hill said. "No one should minimize a person died and other people were hurt. No one should just say that is inconsequential."
Hill said she thought some of the lower numbers at the Camden Centre clinic had more to do with "a lag in messaging."
"For months we have told people there is limited vaccine and to be patient," Hill said. "And now we're telling people everyone 16 and older can be vaccinated. I think people need time to adjust."
Tuesday, April 13
Health Departments, private care providers and retail providers paused administering the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine Tuesday after the report of six recipients with blood clots were associated with receiving the dose.
Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz noted the clotting occurred in the brain. As of late Tuesday, one person died and another was in critical condition.
Katz said no incidents were reported in Scott County or Iowa and added it was not clear if anyone in Illinois experienced the possible adverse reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Katz stressed there were, so far, six cases in the country — where roughly 7 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered. He said the pause in administering the vaccine could be as short as a few days or as long as a few weeks.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, of the 38,534 fully vaccinated Scott County residents, 3,270 received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson product. Of those doses, Scott County Health Department Interim Director Amy Thoreson estimated fewer than 1,000 were administered by the health department.
The Illinois Department of Public Health does not provide county-level numbers on the types of vaccines administered by county and Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig estimated the health department dispensed "less than 1,000 doses" of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Both Thoreson and Ludwig said they had no idea at this time how many Johnson & Johnson doses were dispensed by private providers and at retailers.
Katz said the concerns about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should not discourage people from receiving the Moderna or Pfizer two-dose vaccines.
Monday, April 12
Reporting new cases from Friday through Monday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 71 new cases, while Scott County reported 132 new cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, Rock Island County has confirmed 13,814 total COVID-19 cases and linked 310 deaths to the virus. Scott County's total number of cases is now 20,077, and 234 deaths are tied to COVID-19.
Sunday, April 11
As of Sunday, 75,289 vaccine doses were administered in Rock Island County, according to statistics provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Of that number, 30,311 people have been fully vaccinated.
Janet Hill, chief operations officer for the Rock Island County Health Department, said those numbers included doses of vaccine to people who live in surrounding counties, including Scott County residents.
“It’s a federal asset, and our goal is to get people vaccinated,” Hill said.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday reported there have been 105,063 vaccine doses administered in Scott County. That number includes nonresidents of the county.