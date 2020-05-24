WEEK IN REVIEW: COVID-19 restrictions began to loosen up

The Iowa Quad-Cities began opening back up to kick off the past week.
Friday, May 15
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds began to relax restrictions Friday in Iowa, opening up barbershops, hair salons, malls, restaurants, fitness centers, campgrounds and more. For many places, it was like an Opening Day. The Davenport and Bettendorf libraries were expected to reopen Monday.
- Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Western Illinois announced it is on track for an increased enrollment at its two campuses next year.
- As expected, including likely here, retail sales plunged nationwide by a record 16.4% from March to April and J.C. Penney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth major retailer to meet that fate.
Saturday, May 16
- A traffic jam of livestock is stalled on farms and ranches as meat plants in Iowa, Illinois and other states struggle to cope with the coronavirus.
- A parade at Davenport’s Senior Star helped Bernie Bettini celebrate her 100th birthday.Three of her family who live in the Davenport area, among others, were in attendance.
- Newly reopened salons and restaurants greeted many visitors locally, including many from Illinois.
- Illinois’ census outreach is stymied by the coronavirus. The response rate is 64.2% as of May 13 puts the state in 8th place among all 50 states.
- Illinois public pools are uncertain about reopening for the summer as Governor J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plans does not include pools.
- Seven Illinois Drivers’ Services locations would open Tuesday with drive-up services for drivers who need to renew vehicle registration stickers, the Secretary of State announced.
- Midwest vegans are starting to push the upside of the downturn to the meat supply chain.
- The coronavirus crisis is testing the home care nursing front. The job is viewed as potentially dangerous and was always difficult in some cases.
Sunday, May 17
- Local Illinois are counties are not escaping COVID-19 woes. Henry (65) Mercer (13) and Whiteside (113) counties all have confirmed cases but Whiteside is the only to have any deaths, with eight reported.
- Orion High School celebrated its graduation with a drive-by cruise through almost every street in town.
- Businesses that defy Pritzker’s Stay-at-Home order could face a Class A misdemeanor charge with fines of up to $2,500. The change took effect Friday when the rules were filed.
- Rock Island County added another death, making it 20 for the county. It also added six positive cases for a total of 627.
- The Food Rescue partnership of the Quad-Cities received an award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its efforts in preventing food waste and diverting excels to people in need. During the first week that Iowa’s restaurants could no longer offer dinning in their building, the partnership helped divert 4,000 pounds of food compared to the normal average of 100.
Monday, May 18
- UnityPoint Cedar Rapids is confirming its providers are caring for the state of Iowa’s first two cases of multi-system inflammatory disorder in children and adolescents.
- The Thomson prison was removed from a list of federal prisons being used as a quarantine site for new prisoners to be sent to have their health monitored. It had been one of 11 such sites so designated by the federal Bureau of Prisons.
- Due to concerns relating to crowds and the coronavirus, Davenport will not open its public pools this summer, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department announced.
- Local health experts from the two Q-C counties asked people to stay home amid the opening of Scott County.
- An April 11 complaint to Iowa’s OSHA alleged that employees at Tyson Foods processing plant in Perry were sitting elbow-to-elbow and that social distancing was not taking place in the cafeteria or work place. But OSHA determined on April 28 that Tyson’s voluntary efforts were “satisfactory” and did not inspect the plant, according to records obtained by the Associated Press.
Tuesday, May 19
- Rock Island County recorded its youngest death from COVID-19, a man in his 30s. Also, an infant tested positive.
- As the COVID-19 pandemic set in, the Mississippi Regional Blood Center saw a marked drop in blood donations, mainly due to the loss of events at churches, schools and work places. A loss of 18,000 units of blood was projected.
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to open more public places, saying she saw improving COVID-19 trend lines.
- Pritker announced all regions in Illinois are on track to having COVID-19 related restrictions loosened and some businesses reopen before the end of the month.
- Reynolds claimed Iowa OSHA’s delayed response to a complaint regarding a Tyson plant in Perry “appropriate.” The complaint was received April 11 with the plant notified April 20 and the case closed April 28. On May 5 it was announced that 730 people at the plant tested positive for COVID-19.
- Traffic was down 95% in April at the Quad-City International Airport.
- Citing health and safety of its show team participants and its fans, the Backwater Gamblers water ski team has canceled its upcoming season.
- Pier 1 Imports and Kay Jewelers local retail operations are closing. Pier 1 Imports filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and Kay Jewelers is closing its North Park mall location after 18 years. But its SouthPark Mall location will remain open.
- United Township High School is working on various ways to open next fall and that could include having enough Personal Protective Equipment for teachers and students.
- The United Way Quad Cities is seeking grants for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program which received $390,000 from FEMA.
- The ground rules of giving $16 billion COVID-19 aid to farmers and ranchers was unveiled by the Trump Administration.
Wednesday, May 20
- Names are being shared with first responders people who have tested positive for COVID-19, health departments said in their briefing Wednesday. At least 35 states share the addresses and 10 states also share names including Iowa.
- Theaters, zoos and museums in Iowa will reopen with the Governor’s permission. Swimming pools are also allowed to reopen for lap swims and lessons. Sports, such as baseball and softball are also allowed to resume play at the high school level June 1 as are other school-sponsored activities.
- Farmers are optimistic this spring as planting was in full swing for soybeans and corn. The only thing farmers wanted was more sun and heat.
- With proper social distancing practices, among others in place, restaurants can open their outdoor seating areas May 29, Pritzker said.
- Silvis sales tax is enjoying a bit of a boost, possibly due to COVID-19 as the city has four grocers and two lumber stores, two areas in the economy that are doing well due to eating more at home and people doing more home projects. Sales tax was up 157% for March.
- The John Deere Classic Birdies for Charity will continue with the July tournament but will have some alterations.
- The Rock Island and Mercer County Fairs for this summer have been canceled because of COVID-19.
Thursday, May 21
- Rock Island County reported its 25th COVID-19 death. The Quad-Cities, including Scott County has 33 total. The Quad-Cities has 974 positive cases of COVID-19.
- The sale of Hope Creek Care Center to Aperion Care for $6 million is officially off. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, nursing homes are often the hardest hit industry and Aperion opted to lower its bid to $3.6 million, then up it to $4 million to match Infinity Health’s new bid. The county board then rejected Aperion Care’s bid by a 15-8 vote.
- Economists say the recovery from COVID-19 should take place by the end of 2021. A total of only 6% of economists predict a V-shaped or quick recovery by the first or second quarter of 2021. But 35-40% of economists see the economy returning to pre-coronavirus levels by the end of 2021.
- The Illinois House advanced a mail-in voting bill that includes provisions for curbside voting with the ballot handed to people in a car who fill it out and hand it back. The bill originated in the Senate last year but was gutted in the house. The newer version now goes back to the Senate.
- Iowa’s one-day death toll from COVID-19 hit its highest daily death toll yet of 20. The cumulative death toll is now 403.
- Illinois is working on reopening guidance despite 2,268 additional cases and 87 new deaths. Pritzker said all four regions are on track to enter Phase 3 May 29.
- The Rock Island Arsenal is inviting families and the Quad-City community to honor the nation’s fallen and pay respects to those laid to rest at the Rock Island National Cemetery by placing flags or flowers on grave sites Saturday through Monday. Several guidelines must be followed.
- The Henry County Board sent a letter to state officials stating that the county should be able to open apart from the 27-county region of which it is assigned to in the state, and that non-essential businesses should be able to reopen as quickly as possible while being trusted to do so safely.
- Orion Schools postponed summer work out of concern sales tax revenue will be a lot lower (because of COVID-19’s affect on business closures and traffic).
- Mercer County schools will continue offering summer meals in the form of sack lunches three times a week. The school district gave out 20,000 meals the last two months to 200 families.
Friday, May 22
- Deere & Co. reported its latest financial earnings Friday morning. It reported net income of $665.8 million for the second quarter that ended May 3, or $2.11 per share, compared to $1.135 billion, $3.52 per share, for 2019’s second quarter. In a news release Friday morning ahead of an earnings call with investors, Deere said net income for the first six months of the year was $1.182 billion, or $3.73 per share, compared with $1.633 billion, or $5.07 per share, for the same period a year ago. That’s down 41% in the second quarter.
- Scott County added one COVID-19 related death Friday for a total of nine. It had seven more positive cases for a total of 329.
