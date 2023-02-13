Another unseasonably warm day is in store Monday with the forecast calling for sunny skies and a high of 50 degrees, but a couple of storm system will move in later in the week with the latter bringing in much colder air and possibly producing some snow.

Meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday that two systems would move through the Quad-Cities this week, the first one on Tuesday.

Rain is likely throughout the day Tuesday, with a high 48. Rain amounts between a half inch up to an inch are possible. The overnight low into Wednesday is expected to be about 40 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies, breezy and a high of 48 degrees and an overnight low into Thursday of 28 degrees.

A second system will move into the area Thursday. Gibbs said the system was expected to bring a band of snow that would run from southeast Colorado across the area to Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. But how much the Quad-City area could get is still a big question with the event four days away.

“The big thing is that it does look like snow returns to the area,” Gibbs said, adding that the weather models Sunday night were not in “very good agreement.”

“There’s nothing this far out that says it’s going to be anything significant,” he said. However, there is a suggestion in the models that the heaviest band could be 2-4 inches, he added. But that could easily change as the system gets closer and models can establish a better track.

The high Thursday is expected to be in the middle 30s with an overnight low into Friday of 10 degrees.

Friday’s high under sunny skies is expected to reach 23 degrees with an overnight low into Saturday of 16 degrees.

The cold is not expected to be around long as the forecast for Saturday calls for sunny skies and a high of 45 degrees, while Sunday’s high under mostly sunny skies is expected to reach 50 degrees.

The normal high temperature for this time of year in the Quad-Cities ranges from 35 degrees on Monday to 38 degrees by Sunday. Normal overnight lows this time of year are in the upper teens.

Sunday’s high temperature reached 56 degrees at 3:18 p.m. at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline. Davenport’s high temperature at the Davenport Municipal Airport reached 53 degrees at 3:23 p.m.

The record for Feb. 12 was 67 degrees set in 1882. The normal for the day is 35 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, there is a 30%-40% chance the Quad-Cities will be warmer than normal through Feb. 26, while the center is indicating there is a 40%-50% chance the weather will be wetter than normal.

Rainfall is needed to the just about every portion of Iowa except the Quad-City region as drought conditions in the rest of the state persist.

Illinois is virtually drought free except for a few pockets of abnormally dry conditions in the far west-central portion of the state, most southern portion of the state and in the far northeast portion of the state.