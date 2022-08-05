Weekend to bring the heat, Quad-Cities region under heat advisory Saturday

Grab a cool drink and get ready to be near a pool or sitting in the air conditioning, hot and humid weather is expected throughout the region this weekend.

Saturday looks to be the warmest day with temperatures in the 90s, but high humidity will push the heat index readings with temperatures ranging from 100 to 105. The National Weather Service of the Quad-Cities has issued a QC region heat advisory from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

People should avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day. With the higher temperatures, there can be an increased risk for heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

David Cousins, a meteorologist for the weather service, said if someone is not able to avoid being outside, they should wear loose-fitting clothing, and stay hydrated.

"Make sure to take frequent breaks in the heat and humidity," Cousins said.

Saturday night into Sunday will be mostly clear and temperatures dropping down to around 76. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms moving through the area after 4 a.m.

Cousins said that the possible chance of storms could possibly help limit the heat index for Sunday leading to somewhat of a cooler day compared to Saturday's heat.

On Sunday it will be partly sunny with a high of 93 and a chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening leading into Monday early morning.

"With a cold front that is supposed to move through the area, it will kind of push the humidity further south," Cousins said.