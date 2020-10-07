Weekly fall colors report for Iowa

Here's the weekly fall colors report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Northeast Iowa: The fall colors are outstanding so far this year in the Northeast corner of Iowa. Most species are starting to turn colors at this time. The many recent clear days and cool nights are helping to produce a more vibrant show than last year. Typically drab fall color species, like walnut, hackberry, basswood and elm, are unusually bright and brilliant this year.
Northwest Iowa: The forests are showing much more color now. Hard maples and white ash are becoming much more colorful in the forest and in towns. Walnuts, cottonwoods, green ash, and basswood are turning more yellow. Forest edges have red foliage in dogwoods and sumac
Central Iowa: Colors came on strong this past week along the Highway 20 corridor with maples, ash, and hickory turning bright hues. The season may progress faster than usual and the peak may be a little earlier than normal. The oaks are mostly unchanged still, but with a lot of leaf diseases and strong winds the past 7 days, they may not be the highlight of this year’s season.
Southeast Iowa: Black walnut, silver maple, elm, and cottonwood are showing color. Roadside are showing some purple and reds from dogwood, wild plum, and poison ivy. White ash is turning purple, sumac and some urban maple trees turning red. Hickory is showing brown and a little yellow. Silver maple showing some yellow. Oaks are still mostly green.
South Central Iowa: It is time for a fall color drive! Beautiful reds and oranges on the hard maples in town. Forest edges are lined with purples, reds, and yellows. Bottomland species like walnut and bitternut hickory are bright yellow and starting to fall. Shagbark hickory have a deep golden color. Oak species are starting to turn. With cool nights and bright sunny days in the forecast, there is more great fall color on the way!
West Central and Southwest Iowa: The last of the fall wildflowers are blooming and the prairie grasses are showing shades of red and purple and will soon be brown. Hickory, cottonwood, walnut and ash are quickly turning yellow. Many red oaks are at their peak now showing as coppery brown. There is still some sumac showing deep red. Many of our trees are still green.
Quad-City Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.