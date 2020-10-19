 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weird weather: Snow Monday, high near 80 Thursday
topical alert top story

Weird weather: Snow Monday, high near 80 Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
October snow

While Monday's snow is not expected to accumulate in the Quad-Cities, it is likely to mark the end of flowering plants that have survived until now.

 Barb Ickes

A snow band over Iowa and parts of Illinois is producing flurries in the Quad-Cities, but conditions can turn hazardous quickly on roadways just outside the immediate area.

Heavy snow was falling Monday in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City with snow accumulations of up to 9 inches expected in parts of Des Moines. As the snow band travels east, Maquoketa and Clinton, Iowa, are expected to get up to 3 inches, said Tom Philip, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Quad-Cities.

"The whole area of eastern Iowa is getting the most snowfall," he said. "The Quad-Cities could have pockets of moderate snowfall; it could be enough to measure."

The record for the first measurable snowfall in the Quad-Cities was set on Sept. 25, 1942, when one-tenth of an inch was recorded. The one-tenth mark is the least amount of snow that can be measured and recorded. Trace amounts are not counted.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For an average date for the first snowfall, Philip said, the Quad-Cities generally doesn't see anything measurable until Nov. 21.

Last year was unusual, too, in that 5.8 inches of snow fell from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, including just over 3 inches that came down on Halloween.

In Des Moines and other areas west of the Quad-Cities, snow squall warnings were issued Monday. The squall is a phenomena in which a heavy band of snow, usually localized, has strong winds behind it.

While ground temperatures locally are too warm to anticipate accumulation, Philip said, "We can't rule out a slushy accumulation on some roads.

"By tomorrow (Tuesday), everything will be gone. By Thursday, we have a high in the upper 70s."

"It's not unusual to have these bigger temperature fluctuations as we go from one season to the next."

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News