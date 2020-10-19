Weird weather: Snow Monday, high near 80 Thursday

A snow band over Iowa and parts of Illinois is producing flurries in the Quad-Cities, but conditions can turn hazardous quickly on roadways just outside the immediate area.

Heavy snow was falling Monday in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City with snow accumulations of up to 9 inches expected in parts of Des Moines. As the snow band travels east, Maquoketa and Clinton, Iowa, are expected to get up to 3 inches, said Tom Philip, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Quad-Cities.

"The whole area of eastern Iowa is getting the most snowfall," he said. "The Quad-Cities could have pockets of moderate snowfall; it could be enough to measure."

The record for the first measurable snowfall in the Quad-Cities was set on Sept. 25, 1942, when one-tenth of an inch was recorded. The one-tenth mark is the least amount of snow that can be measured and recorded. Trace amounts are not counted.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For an average date for the first snowfall, Philip said, the Quad-Cities generally doesn't see anything measurable until Nov. 21.

Last year was unusual, too, in that 5.8 inches of snow fell from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, including just over 3 inches that came down on Halloween.