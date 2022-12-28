'We'll be back if we can.' Longtime Rock Island brewery, Blue Cat, to close New Year's Day

What happens to a brewery's supply when it shuts down?

In the case of Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island, co-owner and head brewer Charlie Cole said they'd sell and distribute what they can and store the rest in the hopes it'll be tapped someday.

"Nobody likes to dump a lot of beer, especially (since) I think we have over 70 kegs in our walk-in cooler right now," Cole said. "It would be a lot of beer to dump."

With staffing struggles and maintenance problems affecting the brewery, Cole has decided to close its doors with the hope that a new business partner can come in and help open them again.

Blue Cat Brewing Co. will shut down operations beginning Jan. 1. The brewery will open 5-10 p.m. Dec. 30 and host a ticketed New Year's Eve event before locking the doors New Year's Day.

Staffing is the foundational issue Cole said the brewery is facing — four months ago the business lost its front-of-house manager, and they have been trying to hire one ever since. They've also looked for someone to become a working partner in the business, rather than just an investor, with no luck.

Blue Cat Brewing Co. also lost its chef, and with no one in the kitchen and a lack of management in the bar, Cole said it's impossible to keep things running and unfair to the staff to potentially run them ragged in an attempt to stay open.

"We've just been kind of limping by for the past four months, with me doing that job plus running the brewing side, doing all the marketing, all the event planning," Cole said. "Just stretched too thin for too long."

Building malfunctions also struck over the holidays, coming in the form of a broken furnace and burst water pipe that flooded the basement and alley, causing damages and ruining supplies.

The original Blue Cat Brew Pub opened for business in the mid-1990s, one of the first breweries in the area to set up shop. Owners Dan Cleaveland and his sister, Martha Cleaveland, operated the business until 2018, and Cole took over operations with their original brew recipes in November 2021.

As head brewer, Cole paired the classic brews with his own creations, receiving positive feedback from customers and awards in beer contests.

Even with all the struggles the brewery has faced, Cole said he's had a wonderful time learning the history of Blue Cat Brewing Co. from customers, who tell him of past dates and milestones they reached in the original business, and making new memories.

If there's anyone who has a passion for running a bar and restaurant and is willing to put in the work, Cole said he welcomes the opportunity to get the brews flowing at Blue Cat Brewing Co. again — but until then, the taps will run dry.

"If it hurts everybody else and our reputation to keep limping by and stretching everybody else, then better to just close and regroup and hope to find the right missing pieces, and in enough time to be able to reopen, if we can do that, " Cole said. "We'll be back if we can."