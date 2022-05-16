'We're all in the same boat:' Rock Island High School class of 1950 celebrates 90th birthday

"Happy Birthday," sang a group of elderly folks packed around the table at Montana Jacks in Moline. When it came time to sing the celebrant's name, the group sang "us" instead.

Every month since they graduated, a group of women — dubbed the 50 Club — has gathered through good times and bad, between class reunions and life events, and paused only for a while during the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, however, they invited other class members they knew who lived in the area to celebrate their collective 90th birthday.

The original class had 304 students. Fewer than 20 attended this mini reunion.

The 50 Club began as a few high school classmates meeting for lunch after graduation. Class member Carol Mitton said many of the women from the class weren't working, so they had free time while their husbands were at work and children were at school to connect with one another. They'd talk about family and friends, both close and far, while eating and playing games.

"So far we have steered clear of any arguments about politics or religion or anything like that," class member Joyce Hanna said.

Mitton remembered how, decades ago, the club would plan pig roasts, cooking the pig in a pit out in the yard for a whole day before the get-together to accompany a sea of side dishes and desserts. The kids would run around outside while their mothers talked, catching each other up on their lives and the stories they've heard from other classmates.

Eventually the group got too large to meet at people's houses — Hanna said they'd had around 30 people at one point — so they transitioned to meals at local restaurants. Women have come and gone over the years, moving to or from the area, gaining or losing time to work and family responsibilities, but through it all the group has continued to meet.

Members would add a quarter to the group "treasury" every month, saving up funds to send flowers to people celebrating marriages and children. As the class got older, bouquets were instead sent to express sympathy for a loss, rather than happiness for a milestone reached.

"Happy times and sad times," Mitton said. "Weddings and funerals."

Joyce Anderson, one of the founding members of the group, made her way to Montana Jacks from Friendship Manor. It's been getting harder to make it to club every month, she said, with her busy life and relying on the retirement community's transportation, but there was no way she was going to miss celebrating this milestone with her friends — though her birthday isn't until Jan. 1.

Gathering with her friends reminded Anderson of the ones she, and the class, had lost over the years. The group threw out names over chicken Alfredo and pork tenderloins, trying to learn who had ended up where, and if any had passed.

"They're a great bunch of people," Anderson said. "It seems the older you get, the more precious people are to you."

The group was fairly split on if they had expected when they were younger to still be close with their graduating class. However, no matter what they thought 72 years ago, these Rock Island High School graduates all had a similar look in their eyes when thinking of their path from then to now.

Of course we're still close, they seemed to say. How could it be any other way?

Club member Ruth Anderson put it succinctly, and with a laugh: "We're all in the same boat."

