'We're easing back': River Bend food bank begins to recover from COVID peaks and looks towards uncertain future

After the COVID-19 pandemic created a record-breaking year of need for the River Bend Food Bank in Davenport, things are starting to even out, despite the threat of the delta variant and rising case counts.
Last year, when the pandemic caused record job losses and cut-backs, the need for food jumped 50%. The food bank distributed 23 million meals, according to president and CEO Mike Miller, shattering the amount distributed in past years.
This was made difficult by the effects of the pandemic — a severely depleted supply chain and the need to operate safely with fewer than 10% of the normal number of volunteers.
Need remains high but is starting to even out.
“Food insecurity has substantially recovered, but is still higher than before COVID,” said Miller.
By last fall the levels had recovered by 10%, but remain “relatively high” and “erratic.”
The food supply chain, which was delayed by weeks during the worst of the pandemic, is “better” but not fully recovered, Miller said.
The number of volunteers is around 400 — a sharp drop from pre-COVID levels of 4,000, and just slightly above last year’s lows.
“We’re easing back into volunteers,” said Miller. The food bank is welcoming more volunteers back, but requires masks for those who are not fully vaccinated.
With the threat of the delta variant and growing case counts, food bank officials are apprehensive but hopeful.
“It’s not going to affect [the food bank] unless it starts affecting the economy again,” said Miller. “If we’re able to keep this controlled and people get their vaccinations and we can keep it from knocking people out of their jobs, we should be OK.”
He did, however, acknowledge the level of uncertainty that accompanies the virus, and said if the delta variant causes another spike in cases, the food bank may return to curbside food bag pickups at the Northpark and Southpark malls like they did last year.
“Nobody knows, it's just yet another factor that's throwing in another level of uncertainty.”