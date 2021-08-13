'We're easing back': River Bend food bank begins to recover from COVID peaks and looks towards uncertain future

After the COVID-19 pandemic created a record-breaking year of need for the River Bend Food Bank in Davenport, things are starting to even out, despite the threat of the delta variant and rising case counts.

Last year, when the pandemic caused record job losses and cut-backs, the need for food jumped 50%. The food bank distributed 23 million meals, according to president and CEO Mike Miller, shattering the amount distributed in past years.

This was made difficult by the effects of the pandemic — a severely depleted supply chain and the need to operate safely with fewer than 10% of the normal number of volunteers.

Need remains high but is starting to even out.

“Food insecurity has substantially recovered, but is still higher than before COVID,” said Miller.

By last fall the levels had recovered by 10%, but remain “relatively high” and “erratic.”

The food supply chain, which was delayed by weeks during the worst of the pandemic, is “better” but not fully recovered, Miller said.

The number of volunteers is around 400 — a sharp drop from pre-COVID levels of 4,000, and just slightly above last year’s lows.