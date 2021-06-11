'We're invested in this community': New Silvis city administrator looking to build on growth

Before coming to the Quad Cities, she worked for now-closed Ashford University campus in Clinton and earned two master’s degrees. When her husband started at Palmer Chiropractor School, she began looking for a job in the Quad-Cities with good benefits to support their big family.

She applied for a Davenport city administrative assistant position. Little did she know it would launch her into a career dedicated to community engagement with local government.

“I got in at the administrative assistant level for the mayor in Davenport,” she said. “And I wasn't there very long before I knew: this is really interesting -- the system that people don't probably think about in their day-to-day life, but really impacts how their day to day life works.”

She was promoted to a management analyst in Davenport where she worked with each department on community planning and economic development.