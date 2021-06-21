'We're stuffed full': Quad-Cities animal shelters are filled to capacity; foster families needed

The Rock Island County Animal Care and Control shelter, 4001 78th Ave., Moline, is in a similar situation. County Administrator Jim Snider said the shelter currently has 68 dogs and 181 cats, but noted the numbers are typical for this time of year.

"Their busiest weekend is the Fourth of July, which is coming up," Snider said.

Animal shelters typically see an increase in dogs being brought in around the Fourth of July when they are spooked by fireworks and run off if not secured in their home or yard.

Gunn said Monday the Scott County shelter currently has 13 adoptable dogs and 57 adoptable cats. The remaining 67 dogs include strays. Stray dogs have a mandatory hold time of seven days with the hope the owner will show up and redeem their dog.

"People are not at home as much as they were during COVID," Gunn said. "We are getting back to where were were. We do see an influx in kittens, of course, during these summer months. We do have a foster program in our shelter for all kittens until they are old enough to be adopted.