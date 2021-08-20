'We're very resilient': Ballet Quad Cities dances through COVID-19 pandemic and into 25th season

Nine people stood idle in the small studio, chatting. A few performed small dance moves to the laughter of their companions. Each wore T-shirts and jean shorts or pants, looking to the world like a group of friends hanging out.
What pointed them out as something more was the Ballet Quad Cities logo on their shirts and the soft ballet shoes on their feet.
Each dancer snapped to attention and stepped into place before bluegrass music began to pour from the speakers. Waiting for a cue in the song only they knew, the group flowed into motion, focusing on the mirror that served as their audience.
The Ballet Quad Cities dancers were rehearsing for their first performance of the company's 25th season, which begins this weekend. The company will perform three times during its first event, Ballet on the Lawn, at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday at the Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport.
"I'm just happy to be back and continuing everything that we've been doing, just now in a little bit bigger, fuller scheme of things," Ballet Quad Cities artist Madeleine Rhode said.
A mix of new and old pieces will be performed at the outdoor event. Tickets cost $25, and must be bought online before the show. For more information, visit www.balletquadcities.com.
When Ballet Quad Cities CEO and founder Joedy Cook looks back on last season, she thinks of how when one door closed, a window opened. While they weren't able to have a normal season during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, dancers still had chances to perform and educate in new ways.
"There was just a lot of activity, a lot of energy, a lot of other organizations out there that felt very strongly about keeping the arts alive and doing whatever we needed to do," Cook said. "We're very resilient."
Giant, fluffy clouds gently moved across the sky as Ballet Quad Cities Company Dancer Madeleine Rhode nimbly twirled through the grass.
The company had just come back from a performance in Cedar Rapids in March 2020 when it learned it would need to postpone the last shows of the season.
When it became apparent that the season wouldn't end the way they hoped, Cook said they turned to figuring out how to keep everyone employed, continue with their summer education programming and plan the next season. There was a short period during the summer of 2020 that people had to go on unemployment, but they were able to come back quickly.
Summer is the offseason for the company and is usually taken up with classes for younger dance students, Rhode said, so the company held some classes virtually and others in-person, either in the studio with all the doors open or on a nearby church's lawn. Rhode stayed in shape by doing Pilates and yoga and swimming, as she wanted to be prepared for the season, normal or not.
"The summer was kind of the company's way of regrouping and figuring out, okay, how do we adapt to this?" Rhode said.
Once the "re-imagined" season began, Rhode said, performances went well despite having less time to rehearse and finding new ways to perform for an audience in a safe way.
Each Outing Club performance sold out, Cook said, showing her and the company that people were still eager to take in the arts during the hard times. While they were able to perform "The Nutcracker," their Dracula Halloween performance was canceled.
This was an opportunity in disguise, Cook said, because it allowed them to perform at a festival celebrating Israel for the first time.
"It's something that I have always wanted our ballet company to be involved with, so we perform during that event, and it was live streamed all over the world," Cook said. "And we've been invited back this year."
The company also hired some new dancers from all over the U.S. in time for the new season.
Christian Knopp joined the company after moving to the Quad-Cities in March, and said he's enjoyed rehearsing with the company so far. He previously danced with the Charleston Ballet in Charleston, W. Va., and performed some during the first wave of the pandemic.
"We hit the ground running," Knopp said. "It's lots of fun, it's good work to be doing ... I really enjoy it a lot."
The dancers are headed back to the Outing Club for their first two performances, then will hop to different venues for the rest of the season. "The Nutcracker" shows are scheduled for Dec. 11, 12 and 18, and the anniversary season will conclude with "Alice in Wonderland," April 9.
Rhode is looking forward to dancing in a full stage production again, and said "Alice in Wonderland" will look very different this season than it did when they closed with it last year, as they can bring in all the stage effects.
Nothing is set in stone with COVID-19 cases on the rise and other performances canceled by artists and venues, but the company is feeling optimistic about getting to dance in theaters again.
"I just hope that everyone respects each other," Rhode said.
As the music faded, the sounds of shuffling feet were replaced with heavy breathing and quiet murmuring. Arms that had held graceful poses were now hanging limp or propped on hips. Intense gazes dropped from the mirror, no longer analyzing form or picturing an audience.
They were ready to get back on stage and see a full crowd again.
"I always see the cup half full. I know for every single challenge, there are 13 different ways to handle it," Cook said. "So I'm feeling very positive about the season we have."