'We're very resilient': Ballet Quad Cities dances through COVID-19 pandemic and into 25th season

When Ballet Quad Cities CEO and founder Joedy Cook looks back on last season, she thinks of how when one door closed, a window opened. While they weren't able to have a normal season during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, dancers still had chances to perform and educate in new ways.

"There was just a lot of activity, a lot of energy, a lot of other organizations out there that felt very strongly about keeping the arts alive and doing whatever we needed to do," Cook said. "We're very resilient."

The company had just come back from a performance in Cedar Rapids in March 2020 when it learned it would need to postpone the last shows of the season.

When it became apparent that the season wouldn't end the way they hoped, Cook said they turned to figuring out how to keep everyone employed, continue with their summer education programming and plan the next season. There was a short period during the summer of 2020 that people had to go on unemployment, but they were able to come back quickly.