West Davenport, Blue Grass are under water boil order

Iowa American Water issued a precautionary boil advisory Saturday for all customers located in the areas of west Davenport and Blue Grass after two 12-inch water main breaks in the same general area Saturday morning.

One water main break is located at West Central Park Avenue and Elsie; the second is located at Locust and Jebens Streets. Crews isolated the breaks and were working to make emergency repairs at both locations.

Impacted customers are those on North and South Lincoln Road north to West Kimberly Road and south to West River Drive in Davenport and west to the city of Blue Grass.

Iowa American Water issued a boil advisory as a precaution and notified the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Approximately 8,000 customers were impacted by this emergency repair work.

Iowa American Water said affected customers in west Davenport and Blue Grass had been notified of the precautionary boil advisory via Iowa American Water’s customer notification system. Impacted customers should have received a phone call, email or text message based on their contact information the company has on file as well as their set preferences.

The precautionary boil water advisory will remain in effect until water quality tests can confirm the water meets all state and federal water quality guidelines. Customers will be notified when the precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted.