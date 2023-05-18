After three summers of closures, the West Lake beach is reopening Memorial Day weekend.

It will be the first full return since the completion of a $4 million restoration project that involved draining and dredging the park's four lakes, setting up erosion control to improve water quality and adding new fish habitats.

What are the hours?

The beach and boathouse are at the largest of the four lakes, Lake of the Hills.

West Lake Park Beach will open Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29 and June 3-Aug. 13. Hours are from noon to 7 p.m.

West Lake Park Boathouse will open one weekend earlier — May 20-21 — in addition to Memorial Day weekend and then daily from June 3 to Aug. 13. Hours for the boathouse are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission rates for the beach are:

Adults 18 and older: $6

Children 17 and younger: $5

Rates for renting paddle boats, single and tandem kayaks and fishing boats with either oars or a motor are available online at scottcountyiowa.gov/conservation/rates.

What's new?

One new amenity is an inflatable floating playground called a Wibit. The colorful playground's two structures can hold 40 children and teenagers each at a time, with lifeguards making regular checks.

Nathan Unsworth, deputy director of Scott County Conservation, said life jackets would be available, and people would be allowed to play on the structure in waves based on the demand of the day.

"It's a new thing, so we're asking the public to be patient with us as we're opening it up and allowing the public to use it for the first time," Unsworth said.

Are the lakes stocked with fish?

Yes. The four lakes in the Scott County Conservation-run complex have been stocked at different times in the past year, depending on the lake levels and the type of fish, Unsworth said.

The stocking occurred summer of 2022.

"It took so long to get water into the lakes," Unsworth said. "So, it was delayed a few times."

So far, the lakes are stocked with bass, bluegill, catfish and red-ear sunfish, grown at the state Department of Natural Resources fish hatcheries.

Soon, crappie will be released, too, Unsworth said.

Bluegill can grow to full size pretty fast, Unsworth said, but it may take a year or two before anglers start to catch more substantial fish.

Unsworth said some park-goers had asked about grass growing out of the water. Grass grew over the lakebeds while they were uncovered and filling with water, but Unsworth said, it should die off once lakes reset themselves.

In the meantime, he said, it serves as an impromptu fish habitat.

What about the triathlon?

The Quad Cities Triathlon will be back this year at West Lake after going on hiatus during the restoration project, Unsworth said.

The 600-yard swim, 15-mile bike, and 3.1-mile run race will be at 7 a.m., June 17.

