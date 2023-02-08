The beach and boathouse at West Lake Park will reopen this summer after more than three years of restoration work at the park's four lakes.

The welcome back was delayed after a dry year that left lakes largely empty. Lake of the Hills, the biggest lake of the four and the one with the beach, didn't hit the full mark until about a month and a half ago, said Roger Kean, executive director of Scott County Conservation. Originally, the plan was to open the beach summer of 2022.

"Last summer was pretty much a drought year to be really honest," Kean said. "It took a long time, much longer than we anticipated, for the lake to fill."

The beach and boathouse open Memorial Day weekend, which this year falls on May 27.

And with it comes a new amenity on the water for beach-goers — an inflatable floating playground. The colorful playground's two structures will be able to hold 40 children and teenagers each at a time, Kean said, with safety checks by lifeguards every hour. Kean emphasized the park is hiring for lifeguards and boat staff.

The reopening this summer marks the completion of a $4 million, multi-year restoration project that involved draining and dredging the four lakes, setting up fish habitats, and erosion control on the shore to prevent sediment from re-entering the lake.

"This is a really busy park, and a lot of it is focused around water usage," Kean said. "Our cabin and camp site renters are really excited to have another amenity back."

Managed by Scott County Conservation, the park complex seen from Interstate 280 has camping sites, hiking trails, playgrounds, and the four lakes, which underwent the restoration in an effort to improve water quality.

The four lakes have been on the state's list of impaired waters, and the restoration project, three-quarters of which was paid for by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, aims to take the lakes off the list. Kean said there's still years of monitoring and water-quality testing ahead before that can happen.

When the 620-acre park was built in the 1960s, the banks of the lakes were not set up to prevent erosion, Kean said. Sediment would cause cloudiness in the water, or what conservationists call turbidity. Sediment in water impacts oxygen levels of the lake, which in turn causes problems for plants and fish that live there.

Contractors reshaped the shoreline of the Lake of the Hills to add rocks and boulders to prevent erosion from wave activity in the lake, Kean said. Large boulders were put in place, and stabilized, which will prevent sediment from sloughing off into the lake.

The western-most Blue Grass Lake, in particular, required significant work to remove sediment. The entire lake bed needed to be dredged.

New fish habitats were set up, too. What looked like blue tubes emerging from buckets replaced an abandoned practice of creating fish habitats — old tires at the bottom of the lake.

Trail projects on the horizon

With $2 million of the county's allocation of pandemic-era American Rescue Plan funds, Scott County Conservation is planning new paved trails at West Lake Park and Scott County Park.

Kean said the project will help improve accessibility of the parks and meet a demand for outdoor recreation spaces that ramped up during the pandemic.

At West Lake, an eight-foot concrete trail will connect a fishing pier and the beach/boathouse at Lake of the Hills and continue along the shoreline of Railroad Lake. Bump-outs in the design, he said, will allow people with disabilities to get close to the shore.

"We'll also have what we're referring to as bump-outs where someone with a wheelchair can get right up to the edge of the lake, and people have room to walk behind them," Kean said.

At Scott County Park, a paved path is planned to circle Pride Lake as well as Whispering Pine and Hickory Hills shelters.

Kean said the county would like to add more paths in the future and is seeking grant funding to add more connectivity.