West Lake Park's beach and boathouse have been closed for the season in anticipation of a lake restoration project.
The Scott County Conservation Board announced that the water activities in the park will resume in 2021 with the completion of the major project.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, DNR, began the process of draining down the park's four lakes earlier this month in preparation of the $3.5 million to $4 million reconstruction project.
The lake, which is on the DNR's Impaired Waters list, will undergo work to improve its water quality and recreational opportunities including removal of excess sediment, shoreline stabilization and additional fish habitat structures. The project is a joint collaboration between the DNR and conservation board.
All other activities at West Lake Park will remain open in the county-owned park including the campgrounds, shelters, cabins, disc golf course and trails.
For more information, call 563-328-3280.