As part of the lake restoration project, the water level of West Lake Park lakes will be lowered by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources beginning Monday, July 15. The lakes include Lake of the Hills, Railroad Lake, Lambach Lake and Bluegrass Lake.
Under construction through 2020, the DNR says excess sediment will be removed, shorelines stabilized and new fish habitat structures added.
Lake of the Hills is included on the state's List of Impaired Waters due to high levels of algae, and the project is intended to remove the lake from that list.
Anglers, boaters and swimmers will have one more shortened season to enjoy the waters at Sco…