West Lake Park: Opening to be decided next week

A decision is expected next week on whether the beach and boat rental at West Lake Park in Davenport will open this season.

The Scott County-owned complex off Interstate 280 contains camping sites, hiking trails, playgrounds and four lakes, which were drained as part of a multi-million dollar effort to improve water quality. Lake restoration at the 620-acre park began in 2019.

One lake, the western-most Blue Grass Lake, required considerable dredging and it now has filled with water.

"A valve was installed in Blue Grass Lake as part of the renovation. We did not have a valve previously, so there was no way to lower that lake, except to pump," said Roger Kean, executive director of Scott County Conservation. "Because the structure was new, we had that valve closed to ensure it was working properly and that the water levels were as expected. That lake is now completely full and some water is running through."

The neighboring Railroad Lake has not taken on water, yet, but that also is by design.

"There is no water in Railroad Lake, because we had left that valve open so that we could get as much water into the main lake (Lake of the Hills)," Kean said. "Because it doesn’t seem to have helped with getting water in the main lake, we have now closed the Railroad Lake valve and are starting to allow it to fill as well."

The rainy outlook for the Quad-Cities should bode well for water levels at the park, including the fourth lake, Lambach, which is visible from the interstate.

When the Scott County Conservation Board meets next week, Kean said, a decision will be made on whether to plan for the reopening of the beach and boat rental.

Meanwhile, he said, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, DNR, recently began stocking the lakes with fish. Railroad Lake will have to wait until water levels rise.

Bluegill were the first species to be released, and others will follow throughout the year, including bass, channel catfish and crappie. It will take several years of growing before the fish meet size limits for keeping them, Kean said.

New man-made and natural fish habitats also were added, and many can be seen in low-water areas.

"We may always decide to add more (fish), but there is considerably more than we ever had before and, hopefully, people will see much-improved fishing in the future," Kean said.

