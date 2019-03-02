A presentation on the renovation of the four lakes in the West Lake Complex of Scott County will be at noon, Tuesday, March 19, at the the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave.
The presentation by Marc Miller, deputy director for Scott County Conservation Board, is the monthly forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.
The renovation is a multi-year project involving the construction or renovation of nine ponds in the watershed along with a significant amount of in-lake work at all four lakes. The entire fisheries will be renovated. Goals include improving water quality, taking the complex off the state's list of impaired waters and improving the fisheries for a better recreational opportunity.
Lunch is available for a $5 donation; to RSVP, send an email to info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org.