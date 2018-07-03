PRINCETON, Ill. — The Bureau County Health Department has confirmed mosquitoes collected in Princeton and along the Hennepin Canal in Eastern Bureau County during the week of June 25 have tested positive for West Nile Virus.
The three mosquitoes, collected on June 20 and 22 about 50 miles east of the Quad-Cities, were the first that have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Bureau County this year.
So far this year, the virus has been found in 18 Illinois counties, including Rock Island where it was found in a mosquito collected in Moline on June 21.
"We are urging the public to use precautions against mosquito bites while attending outdoor events," Diana Rawlings, administrator for the Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Department, said in a released statement.
Rawlings said common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches, however, severe illness including meningitis or even death can occur in rare cases. People older than 50 or those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness from the virus.
West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of the common house mosquito which acquire the virus by feeding on infected birds.
For more details, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health’s West Nile Virus website at http://www.idph.state.il.us/envhealth/wnv.htm.