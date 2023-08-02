The Rock Island County Health Department confirmed the first West Nile virus positive mosquito batch reported in the county for 2023, according to a news release.

No cases of the virus in humans have been reported.

The positive test confirms the virus in the county. With summertime, both mosquito and viral activity increases.

The test result serves as a reminder that the public should take precautions to minimize exposure to mosquitoes that could be carrying West Nile virus as well as eliminating standing water that allows mosquitoes to breed.

In addition to mosquito traps operated at several locations in the county, the health department also collects dead birds that are submitted for testing for the presence of West Nile virus.

The public is asked to contact the health department if a sick or dying bird is found.

Residents can report dead birds for possible collection to the department’s Division of Environmental Health at 309-558-2840.

West Nile is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from few days to a few weeks.

Four out of five people infected with the virus will not show any symptoms.

In rare cases severe illness including meningitis or encephalitis, or even death, can occur. People older than 50 and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.

The health department said that to reduce exposure, minimize being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn. When outside wear shoes and socks, long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and apply repellant that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535.

