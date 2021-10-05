 Skip to main content
Westbound I-280 closing Wednesday night for concrete pour
Westbound I-280 closing Wednesday night for concrete pour

Westbound I-280, in Rock Island, will be closed for approximately 16 hours, starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The closure is necessary to facilitate a concrete pour of the new westbound lanes of the Sgt. John Baker Jr. Memorial Bridge over the Mississippi River, according to a release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The closure does not affect Illinois-bound traffic on the bridge. Westbound traffic will be detoured to eastbound Illinois 92, northbound U.S. 67, southbound U.S. 61 and westbound Iowa 22.

Westbound I-280 is expected to reopen to traffic at 11 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

The work is part of the three-year, $50 million bridge deck replacement and resurfacing project that began in March.

