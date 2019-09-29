Motorcyclist dies in crash
A motorcyclist killed Saturday night on a two-lane blacktop road about three miles south of Donahue, Iowa, has been identified.
Jeffery Garland Plies, 60, of Davenport, died after a crash at 7:04 p.m. in the 23500 block of 115th Avenue in Scott County, according to a Sunday news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.
The initial investigation found that a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was southbound on 115th Avenue when the driver came upon an “S” curve in the road. The man lost control of the motorcycle, and both he and the motorcycle came to rest in the ditch.
Medics tried to resuscitate Plies, but he died.
The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Accident Investigation Team.
Westbound lane of I-280 bridge will be closed
A westbound lane of the Interstate 280 Bridge over the Mississippi River between Rock Island and Davenport will be closed next week beginning Monday at 8 a.m.
Workers with the Illinois Department of Transportation will be making repairs to the deck during the week.
The work is expected to be completed by 3 p.m. Friday.
Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution while driving through the work zones.
Illinois Wesleyan reports dip in enrollment
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Illinois Wesleyan University says its enrollment is down slightly this fall compared to a year ago.
Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management Greg King tells The (Bloomington) Pantagraph that the drop from 1,693 to 1,636 students was expected.
He says the total number of students is within the “sweet spot” that allows the school to provide students with research and experimental opportunities as well as keep the average class size at about 16 students.
The size of the freshman class fell from 540 students last fall to 446 this year. But King says this year’s total is just a few short of the 440 to 460 range that he school considers a good size.
The school says that 22 states and 10 countries are represented in the incoming class.
Joensen ordained as Roman Catholic Des Moines Diocese bishop
DES MOINES — The Rev. William Joensen has been ordained as the 10th bishop to lead the Roman Catholic Diocese of Des Moines.
The Des Moines Register reports that more than 1,500 parishioners witnessed the ordination Friday at St. Francis of Assisi Church in West Des Moines, the diocese’s largest. Pope Francis selected the 59-year-old Joensen, an Iowa native, to replace former Bishop Richard Pates, who retired after holding the role for more than a decade.
In his inaugural address, Joensen addressed young people, saying that “some of the church’s actions in the past merit reproach” and that reproach of that by younger parishioners was to be expected. But he implored them to You are to “be open to the wisdom passed down from generation to generation.”