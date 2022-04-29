 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westbound lane of I-280 bridge in the Quad-Cities to close for three hours Tuesday, May 3

070314-aerials-flood31

The westbound lane of Interstate 280 between Illinois 92 in Rock Island and Rockingham Road (Iowa 22) in Davenport will temporarily close from 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

 FILE PHOTO

The westbound lane of Interstate 280 between Illinois 92 in Rock Island and Rockingham Road (Iowa 22) in Davenport will temporarily close from 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says the closure is to control traffic while maintenance is performed on the Sgt. John F. Baker Jr. Mississippi River Bridge. The eastbound lane will remain open. Westbound I-280 motorists will be directed to detour using Illinois 92, U.S. 67 and U.S. 61, or through the Quad Cities using I-80.

The work is part of the second year of a three-year, $50 million project to replace the deck of the Sgt. John F. Baker Bridge. The westbound bridge deck was completed in 2021 and the eastbound bridge deck work is slated to finish in November. In 2023, the approach from the bridge to the Illinois 92 interchange will be resurfaced and the bridge will be painted.

