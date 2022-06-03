Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging: We're open to the public

Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging is open and excited to welcome our participants back into the office for SHIP (insurance) counseling, and Benefit Access programs (license plate discount and free bus pass).

What is SHIP?

SHIP is a state and federal program with a mission to provide local health insurance counseling to individuals with Medicare and their family. SHIP counselors are not connected to any insurance company or health plan, so unbiased information is given.

A SHIP counselor helps to explain Medicare, compare plans, answer questions, and enroll participants into Medicare Part D plans/Medicare Advantage plans. SHIP Counselors provide you with all the options and help you make the choice that is the best for your health and financial situation.

Medicare prescription drug plans (Medicare Part D) and Medicare Advantage plans (Medicare Part C) can change their premiums, deductibles, drug co-pays, in network doctors/hospitals, and drug formulary yearly.

To make things easier, you can schedule an appointment with a SHIP Counselor!

The Benefit Access program is available for eligible participants ages 18-59 and disabled and those 65 years or older. A program coordinator will tell you all the documents needed to complete an application and handle the whole process until a certificate is printed. Once the certificate is printed, you can take that to the DMV or Transit center and redeem your discount. This program is renewable every two years.

If you need help with Medicare or Benefit Access and would like an appointment you can contact Judith Nzegwu at Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging in Rock Island at 309-793-6800

