Declining student enrollment and how to fix it was a main topic during Western Illinois University's board meeting Friday morning at the Moline campus.
Libraries professor Bill Thompson told university trustees "collective creativity" would be needed to address the downward trend.
"I personally believe declining enrollment is the biggest issue facing WIU," Thompson said. "I love teaching at WIU and the students make it worth it. But I look at the situation, and I don’t know that I’ll have a job."
Thompson laid out a timeline for board members, noting enrollment had fallen from 11,700 students in 2013 to 9,441 students in the fall of 2017 on the combined Macomb and Moline campuses.
"Projected enrollment for fall of 2018 is 8,088 — a decline of 14 percent," Thompson said. "If we continue this pattern of decline in enrollment, I calculated WIU will have a student population of less than 4,000 by the fall of 2022. The board of trustees has a responsibility to maintain WIU."
Admissions director Seth Miner said enrollment is a priority with everyone.
"As we move forward, we need to take a look at how we promote ourselves to the public," Miner said. "The decline last year in our freshman class was from external forces; it was from the uncertainty put on us by the state."
Miner said "internal negative press" as a result of contentious collective bargaining between the university and the faculty union — University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100 (UPI) — may have played a role in turning away prospective students.
"The uncertainty in the air this spring was something we did to ourselves," Miner said. "I agree these are challenging times, but rather than put it on one entity, it’s a community-wide, campus-wide initiative. We need to make sure we’re all on the same page promoting the positive things going on at the institution."
Professor and faculty senate chair Christopher Pynes told trustees they could do a better job with promoting the university if they used money faculty gave up when the union contract was signed last week.
According to the UPI contract, salaries for 2019-2020 will be set at 2 percent below 2018-2019 pay. Union members had voluntarily given up 3 percent of salaries two years ago, expecting compensation would be restored in fiscal year 2019.
"I’m here today to ask you do to something," Pynes said. "Since you spent about $250,000 on an attorney to negotiate against the faculty, I’d like you to spend $250,000 each year to recruit students. What we have is a problem with enrollment. One way to help with that is to promote the university in a way to make our image better and get the state to fund us better.
"Part of the problem is students don’t have enough money to come here," Pynes said. "We are more expensive than we used to be. I’m asking you to spend the money that the senior faculty of this campus have given up to promote and to recruit students."
Registrar Angela Lynn said some students are prevented from re-enrolling because they owe the school money. Last year 4 percent of students were put on financial hold.
"This year, it's 10 percent," Lynn said. "This summer we are going door-to-door and asking (others) why they are not returning. Most of them are transferring somewhere else."
Trustee Steve Nelson said he would be concerned if students were transferring because of program issues.
President Jack Thomas said the state's new budget, signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday, allocates $47.2 million to the university for fiscal year 2019. Although it is an increase of 2 percent from last year, it is a decrease of 8 percent from what the university received in 2015, Thomas said.
"We must continue to be fiscally conservative," he said. "My leadership team and I will evaluate how the state appropriations and enrollment will impact the university's overall budget. We will consider all options that provide cost savings. We are moving the university forward, but we are not out of the woods.
"More difficult decisions will need to be made to balance our budget, address our deficit spending, deal with our enrollment, and many other matters. We have to come together in order to make this work."
With a state budget to work from, trustees approved a preliminary spending plan of $224.3 million for fiscal year 2019. The plan is $11 million less than the spending plan for 2018.
In other news, academic vice president Kathy Neumann told trustees 1,310 degrees were conferred on graduates during spring commencement ceremonies; 293 graduated with honors, and 142 were honors scholars. Of the degrees awarded, 362 were masters degrees, eight were doctoral degrees, and 862 were undergraduate degrees.
For the fall semester, Neumann said the university has accepted 405 international students from 32 countries.
"This is up 22 percent from last year, but we are cautious as we work with federal officials to ensure our students get the visas necessary to come to the U.S. to continue their studies," Nuemann said.