Western Illinois University plans to end spring semester early

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Western Illinois University will be ending its spring semester earlier because of the coronavirus.

The semester will begin Tuesday, Jan. 19 (Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday will be observed on Jan. 18) and end April 30, according to a release from the university. Except for Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on Feb. 12, classes will continue without break.

Final exams will be scheduled for the week of May 3, and graduation, the weekend of May 14, the release said.

Classes will be available in-person, online or a mix of the two, the release states. COVID-19 safety measures are expected to remain in place, including social gathering restrictions, mandatory face coverings on campus (inside and outside), social distancing, enhanced cleaning, barrier shields and more.

University protocols apply to both Macomb and Quad-Cities campuses.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.