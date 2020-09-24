 Skip to main content
Western Illinois University plans to end spring semester early
Western Illinois University plans to end spring semester early

Western Illinois University

A sign welcomes visitors to the campus of Western Illinois University-Macomb.

 Graham Ambrose

Western Illinois University will be ending its spring semester earlier because of the coronavirus.

The semester will begin Tuesday, Jan. 19 (Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday will be observed on Jan. 18) and end April 30, according to a release from the university. Except for Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on Feb. 12, classes will continue without break.

Final exams will be scheduled for the week of May 3, and graduation, the weekend of May 14, the release said.

Classes will be available in-person, online or a mix of the two, the release states. COVID-19 safety measures are expected to remain in place, including social gathering restrictions, mandatory face coverings on campus (inside and outside), social distancing, enhanced cleaning, barrier shields and more.

University protocols apply to both Macomb and Quad-Cities campuses.

