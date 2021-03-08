 Skip to main content
Western Illinois University's 2021 commencement will be virtual

  • Updated
Western Illinois University will hold its spring commencement ceremony online.

Western Illinois University will hold an online Commencement this spring, it announced Monday.

"While many of Western Illinois University's Spring/Summer 2021 graduates have expressed their wishes for an in-person commencement this spring, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the University is unable to host traditional in-person Spring 2021 Commencement ceremonies," it said in a news release.

Western Illinois plans a May 15 online ceremony and will offer a "personal experience" to celebrate graduates.

The online ceremony will feature remarks by WIU President Guiyou Huang, Provost Martin Abraham and other University leaders. It will air at 10 a.m. May 15 on WIU's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

