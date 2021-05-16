Wet weather and warmer temps in store for Quad-City region

The Quad-City region is expected to receive about 1 ½ inches of rain through 7 p.m. Wednesday and much warmer temperatures by the end of the week, meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.
Speck added that while the rain will be widespread, some areas could see higher amounts of rain if thunderstorms spring up.
While the Quad-Cities is expected to receive less than two inches of rain, areas to the south such as Peoria, Burlington, McComb and Galesburg in Illinois will likely see two inches or more.
Unfortunately, Speck said, this system will not be dumping much if any rain on areas of Iowa to the north and west that are either abnormally dry or are already in drought.
“For what we’ve got forecast, they’ll get a little bit of rain but it won’t do anything to break the cycle,” Speck said.
For instance, he said, the area from Fort Dodge up to Estherville will get maybe a quarter-inch of rain, which really isn’t “diddly squat,” Speck said.
However, there is some good news for those dry portions of Iowa. The six to 10 day forecast issued by the Climate Prediction Center of the National Weather Service that is valid beginning May 22 shows a much wetter pattern over some of the driest areas of Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
Temperatures will be much warmer by the end of the week, Speck said.
While the high Tuesday should reach only into the upper 60s, Wednesday’s high will be in the upper 70s while the high temperatures for Thursday through Sunday will all be in the low 80s. With those warmer temperatures comes chances of showers and thunderstorms from Thursday through Sunday.