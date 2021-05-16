Wet weather and warmer temps in store for Quad-City region

The Quad-City region is expected to receive about 1 ½ inches of rain through 7 p.m. Wednesday and much warmer temperatures by the end of the week, meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.

Speck added that while the rain will be widespread, some areas could see higher amounts of rain if thunderstorms spring up.

While the Quad-Cities is expected to receive less than two inches of rain, areas to the south such as Peoria, Burlington, McComb and Galesburg in Illinois will likely see two inches or more.

Unfortunately, Speck said, this system will not be dumping much if any rain on areas of Iowa to the north and west that are either abnormally dry or are already in drought.

“For what we’ve got forecast, they’ll get a little bit of rain but it won’t do anything to break the cycle,” Speck said.

For instance, he said, the area from Fort Dodge up to Estherville will get maybe a quarter-inch of rain, which really isn’t “diddly squat,” Speck said.