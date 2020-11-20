'We've got to put this fire out': Strengthening families, empowering youth are 2 key Equity Summit themes

The year he died, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had a conversation with actor Harry Belafonte in which King, after all his years of fighting for equal rights, said he feared "I'm integrating my people into a burning house."
When Belafonte asked King what they should do, King said, “Become the firemen. Let us not stand by and let the house burn.”
On Thursday, the Rev. Dwight Ford of Rock Island invoked that story in conclusion to an online program sponsored by United Way of the Quad-Cities, summarizing key steps the area needs to take to improve racial equity.
The steps were identified in an Equity Summit in October attended by about 450 people meeting in 29 small, online groups.
The summit was part of an ongoing United Way program to address equity, promoting lasting change and improving lives for the long-term, Rene Gellerman, president and CEO, said.
"This is just one step," she said at the beginning of Thursday's Courageous Conversations: Equity in Action. "We want to put opportunity in the hands of all Quad-Citizens."
Echoing the theme of opportunity, Ford said he is "convinced we're on the cusp of a third Reconstruction."
The first Reconstruction came immediately after the Civil War when freed slaves entered society, aided by 13th, 14th and 15th Constitutional Amendments that abolished slavery, made the former slaves citizens entitled to equal protection under the law and gave all men the right to vote regardless of race or color, respectively.
But in short order, these advancements were batted down by Jim Crow laws that kept Blacks disenfranchised and unable to participate fully in society.
The second Reconstruction, Ford said, came in the mid-'60s — 1964-68 — with passage of federal civil rights legislation, including the Civil Rights Act, banning discrimination based on race.
And the third, he said, is now.
"It's going to take all of us," Ford said. "All of us working together. We have to keep pushing ourselves one more step. What affects one of us, affects all of us. We have to build the community we want to live in. We've got to put this fire out.
"I hope we remain together long enough to be able to pull it off."
Ford, who is executive director of Project NOW and one of the tri-chairs of the United Way's African American Leadership Society, offered four key ways for everyone to fight the fire:
- Learn. Become a student and read up on equity issues of the past and present. Do this on your own or form a book club. Get educated.
- Engage in volunteer opportunities. Become a mentor. Help out at a school.
- Advocate for systemic change in income, educational and health disparities. "Big change," Ford said. "Large change in policies and practices."
- Invest your resources. That is, give money to programs that are meaningful to you.
The bulk of Thursday's program was a summary of key themes that emerged from the Equity Summit.
Strengthening families, empowering the next generation, bringing diversity to positions of power and educating and equipping the community rose to the top of the list, two Dallas-based consultants said.
Here's a closer at those four:
• Families. Make sure families know about resources that are available to them. Expand programs that mentor, coach and teach life skills. Create more resources for parents. Create parent advisory boards at various organizations. Work to bridge the digital divide. Improve access to quality early learning and child care, especially in low-income communities and single-family households.
• Empowering the next generation. Engage more youth through councils, summits and leadership opportunities. Increase cross-cultural and peer-to-peer mentorships. Support youth with college tours, career exploration and internships. Seek feedback from young people in key policy considerations. Bring them to the table right now.
• Diversify positions of influence. Recruit underrepresented people into elected office, business and nonprofits. Do networking. It's not what you know, it's who you know. Develop elected leadership training pipelines for people of color.
• Educate and equip the community. Develop and share online diversity, equity, and inclusion toolkits. Deploy implicit bias, restorative justice, and cultural trauma training to teachers, business leaders and law enforcement. Establish safe spaces to focus on racial healing and reconciliation and teach the historical implications of systemic racism. Ensure academic settings are employing an accurate and inclusive history/humanities curriculum.
In regard to the latter — accurate and inclusive history curriculum — Rachael Mullins, CEO of the Putnam Museum, and Ryan Saddler, founder of the MLK Interpretive Center, both Davenport, said they are working together on an effort to include more groups — Blacks, Latinos and Native Americans — into the museum's local history exhibit.
While individual displays on these groups have been created, their stories have not necessarily been incorporated into the overall history of the Quad-Cities as told by the Putnam, Mullins said.
That became clear during last year's Race: Are We So Different? exhibit, she said.
To help achieve some of the goals brought forth in the summit, United Way launched a $200,000 fundraising campaign specifically to fund programs that will lead to greater equity in education, income and health.
At the start of Thursday's program, the Quad-Cities Community Foundation announced that it was giving $50,000 to the campaign, and as the program progressed, other contributions were announced through online email. By the time the program ended, United Way was close to its goal, Gellerman.