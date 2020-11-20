'We've got to put this fire out': Strengthening families, empowering youth are 2 key Equity Summit themes

The first Reconstruction came immediately after the Civil War when freed slaves entered society, aided by 13th, 14th and 15th Constitutional Amendments that abolished slavery, made the former slaves citizens entitled to equal protection under the law and gave all men the right to vote regardless of race or color, respectively.

But in short order, these advancements were batted down by Jim Crow laws that kept Blacks disenfranchised and unable to participate fully in society.

The second Reconstruction, Ford said, came in the mid-'60s — 1964-68 — with passage of federal civil rights legislation, including the Civil Rights Act, banning discrimination based on race.

And the third, he said, is now.

"It's going to take all of us," Ford said. "All of us working together. We have to keep pushing ourselves one more step. What affects one of us, affects all of us. We have to build the community we want to live in. We've got to put this fire out.

"I hope we remain together long enough to be able to pull it off."

Ford, who is executive director of Project NOW and one of the tri-chairs of the United Way's African American Leadership Society, offered four key ways for everyone to fight the fire: