WGU offers "Dream" scholarships

Western Governors University (WGU) has announced a scholarship opportunity. WGU announced it will award $100,000 in scholarships to those who have dreamed of furthering their education but have faced challenges in their lives that have prevented them from doing so.

According to its release, the nonprofit, online university aims to provide financial relief to adults through its “I Have a Dream” scholarship to help make it easier for them to fulfill their dreams and complete their degrees.

The scholarships are open to new students enrolling in any of WGU’s 60-plus undergraduate and graduate degree programs in information technology, business, teacher education and health professions, including nursing. Each “I Have a Dream” scholarship is valued at up to $4,000 and will be credited to students’ accounts at a rate of $1,000 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Applications are currently being accepted at wgu.edu/dream.

“As we reflect on the legacy of Dr. King, who worked tirelessly to end the injustices of racial and economic inequality, we continue to be inspired by his vision for the future,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Regional Vice President of Western Governors University in the release. “We are proud to once again offer this scholarship so that working adults across the state can be inspired to follow their dreams of furthering their education, advancing their careers and, ultimately, enhancing their lives.”

