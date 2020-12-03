What a catch! Silvis boys' Hail Mary throw catches attention of the NFL

A seconds-long video of two Silvis boys playing backyard catch is a social media rocket.
The perfect pass between friends was viewed more than 40 million times by Thursday afternoon and caught the attention of the NFL, ESPN and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Carter Ramsey, 13, and Zach Darras, 12, were playing catch with a football early this week and propped a cell phone against the backyard fence to record the action. They captured a long pass by Carter that sent Zach into the air, pulling down a dramatic one-handed catch.
Zach then added a slow-motion feature to the play, laid over a snippet of Bill Withers' song, "Just the Two of Us" and shared it to TikTok. Within hours, the video was viral.
"It took us, like, 20 tries," said Carter, the thrower.
Zach, the receiver, said he's heard from all of his friends this week.
"They just think it was crazy," he said.
"NFL teams and the NFL itself grabbed the video and put announcers in the background, and Aaron Rodgers dueted it (added himself) and put it on his page," said Sunshine Ramsey, Carter's mom. "Neither of them plays football, but they play every other sport."
The boys already knew each other from their school, Glenview Middle School in East Moline, when they recently became neighbors.
Support Local Journalism
They have not had a chance to read all of the tens of thousands of comments on their post, but they hope to hear from someone from the Chicago Bears — their favorite team.
"My grandma's a huge Aaron Rodgers fan, though" Carter said.
Zach's family is paying attention too.
"My dad (Jeff Darras) just downloaded TikTok for the first time because of the video," he said. "Actually, it was my first post."
His mom, Erin Darras, said the boys "live and breathe sports", so they spend a lot of time playing outside. When seasonal conflicts made them choose between football and soccer, they chose soccer. But both boys say their favorite sport is baseball.
Carter plays nearly every position on the baseball field, including pitcher. He's also "pretty good at hitting" and "pretty fast," he said, before his modesty caught him.
At their ages, the boys are trying to keep their excitement under wraps, their moms said. They've remained humble, but frequent giggles can betray the "cool" of adolescence.
Zach's mom said his younger sister is unencumbered by the instinct to pretend to be unaffected by all the attention.
"Our 8-year-old daughter says he's famous," Darras said. "At first, my husband and I didn't think much of it. The morning after they posted it, we said, 'Wow! This is really something.'"
Carter's dad, East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey, played football for St. Ambrose University from 1995 to 1999. He said he knew about TikTok and his wife monitors their kids' social media activity, but he hadn't paid much attention until this week.
"It's pretty cool," he said of the cyber nod by pro athletes. "It's just crazy how it took off."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.