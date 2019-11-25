What a difference a year makes? Last year we had more than a foot of snow fall
Adrian Moreno clears snow from the driveway and sidewalk in front of his home in Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.

With forecast highs in the 50s today, we look back at last year's record snow fall.  On November 25-26, 2018, we had 13.8 inches of snow at Quad-City International Airport, Moline, and 11.9 inches at the Davenport airport.

Last November was the snowiest November on record.

