Draft Day celebration

A family fun zone featuring bounce houses, carnival games and goody bags for the first 150 children through the gates will be part of the National Football League Draft Day celebration starting at noon Saturday at Augustana College in Rock Island.

A disc jockey will spin tunes throughout the day. The Metropolitan Youth Program also will be on hand to entertain, and pep bands from Alleman and Rock Island high schools will perform. Lissie (Elisabeth Maurus), a nationally acclaimed singer/songwriter from Rock Island, will return home to sing the national anthem prior to the vintage football contest.

A youth skills football clinic for boys and girls in first through sixth grades will begin at 12:30 p.m. (check-in time will be noon). The clinic is slated to last one hour. Participants are asked to go to rockislanddraft.com to register.