Come Saturday, sometime between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., the eyes of the world will focus on Rock Island.
There, inside the Austin E. Knowlton Outdoor Athletic Complex on the campus of Augustana College, a sixth-round National Football League selection will be announced.
History will be made.
In celebration of its 100th season, the NFL is highlighting communities that were home to the teams of its inaugural season. The initiative is part of "NFL 100,'' a yearlong commemoration of the centennial season.
Rock Island was home to the Rock Island Independents Football Club. The team hosted the first NFL game on Sept. 26, 1920, at scenic and historic Douglas Park.
To commemorate that team, Rock Island will play host to the ceremony of announcing one selection in Round 6 of the NFL draft Saturday.
"What a great day it will be,'' said John Gripp, Rock Island parks and recreation director. "It has been a lengthy and winding process to reach this point, but is a highlight for our community. To have the National Football League wanting to be here is impressive.
"There are so many people that have worked tirelessly to make this come to life. Just so everyone knows, the pick will be made from an area on the field so everyone can see the community support of the event.''
The celebration, which will begin at noon and is free, will feature a vintage football game, music, games and play areas for children, and a football camp featuring players from Alleman and Rock Island high schools and Augustana College.
The highlight, though, will be the draft choice.
Round 1 of the 2019 NFL draft will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday in Nashville, Tenn. Rounds 2-3 will be held in Nashville on Friday, beginning at 6 p.m. Rounds 4-7 will be held April 27, beginning at 11 a.m. in Nashville and other sites across the nation, including Rock Island.
In Round 6, the Arizona Cardinals will get the first pick, number 174. The Kansas City Chiefs will get the final pick of the round, number 214.
In years past, people with ties to specific franchises and respective communities have assisted in making late-round team selections for the teams and cities they represent. The Cincinnati Bengals have five selections in Round 6, which makes Augustana College legend and NFL great Ken Anderson a prime choice for making the pick in Rock Island.
A standout football player in the early 1970s at Augustana, Anderson went on to what many believe should be a Hall of Fame NFL career. He passed for 32,838 yards as a perennial All-Pro quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals. Anderson also had a lengthy career as an NFL assistant coach.
He will be on hand for all of Saturday's events and is hoping to be the man at the podium — on the field where he first gained fame — making the selection
"I'm excited to be back in Rock Island for the 100th NFL draft celebration,'' Anderson said, noting the NFL has yet to confirm with him whether he will be making the selection.
Rock Island native Adam Lingner played on four straight Super Bowl teams with the Buffalo Bills, the team that will get the first pick in the Round 6. He is also being considered by the NFL to represent Rock Island.
The NFL has secured the area just below Augustana's Dave Wrath press box for one NFL team to use as a draft room, but Augustana officials could not confirm which team it is.
Gripp said recent renovations to Rock Island's Douglas Park, led by the efforts of the Friends of Douglas Park, caught the eyes of the NFL. The Independents' home park has benefited from over $1 million in renovations the past three years, thanks largely to the tireless fundraising efforts by the group.
"It's amazing the transformation of Douglas, and the people behind it deserve a huge thank-you from a grateful community,'' Gripp said. "It is truly becoming a showplace for all and played a huge role in all this coming about.''
Gripp also lauded the work of Simon Herrera and Chris Zimmerman, the two men responsible for annual vintage football games that are played at Douglas Park. The duo sparked nationwide interest in bringing to life football as it was played in the 1920s, a period when Rock Island was the center of the professional football universe.
Herrera and Zimmerman will lead the Rock Independents in a battle against the St. Paul Ideals in a game starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Ideals were the Independents' first opponent after the league that became the NFL formed.
"We love putting on a game that shows how the game was once played,'' Herrera said. "We are looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd. When we started the vintage games five years ago, we always hoped we would be part of a big event for the NFL's 100th season, but having the NFL here and being part of the day is something we will never forget.''